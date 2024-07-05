New Labour government may green light FTA with some modifications, says economic think tank GTRI

New Delhi: With the Labour Party all set to come to power in the UK, India may expect approval to the proposed free trade agreement between the two nations, albeit with minor adjustments, economic think tank GTRI said on Friday.

Keir Starmer will officially become the UK's prime minister later in the day after his Labour Party gained a landslide majority in Thursday's parliamentary elections and dealt a bruising defeat to incumbent Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the Labour Party is expected to recognize the substantial benefits of the FTA as it opens access to a large and growing Indian market, bypassing high tariff barriers.