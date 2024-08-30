Economy well poised for 6.5-7% growth in FY25: CEA

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said the Indian economy is on its way to achieve 6.5-7 per cent growth in the current fiscal, notwithstanding the GDP growth falling to a 15-month low of 6.7 per cent in the April-June quarter this fiscal.

According to data released by NSO, the GDP growth rate slipped in the first quarter to 6.7 per cent, mainly due to deceleration in farm production, which slipped to 2 per cent from 3.7 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24.

Talking about the farm sector growth, he said there are very few deficit monsoon subdivisions and most divisions have experienced normal rainfall. The sowing of kharif is higher than last year.