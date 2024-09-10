Expenditure quality in most states worsens, Karnataka an outlier

New Delhi: Expenditure quality in most states worsened in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year as the proportion of capital outlay in total expenditure declined. However, in Karnataka and some other states, there were improvements, data analysed by India Ratings and Research showed on Tuesday.

For Karnataka, the proportion of the state’s capital outlay in total expenditure rose to 6.8% in Q1FY25 from 5.1% recorded in the same period last year, an improvement of 170 basis points. However, the average ratio of 24 major states declined to an eight-quarter low of 8.4% in Q1FY25, 2.7 percentage points lower year-on-year.

The states where the decline in capital outlay in total expenditure ratio was sharper included Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.