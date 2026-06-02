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Explained | Why Centre is replacing Wholesale Price Index with Producer Price Index

The government aims to offer a more realistic assessment of inflationary trends in the economy
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:06 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:06 IST
India NewsEconomyWholesale Price Indexbusiness

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