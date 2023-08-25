Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says higher rates may be needed, will move 'carefully'

"It is the Fed’s job to bring inflation down to our 2 per cent goal, and we will do so," Powell said in a keynote address to the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. "We have tightened policy significantly over the past year. Although inflation has moved down from its peak -- a welcome development -- it remains too high. We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective."