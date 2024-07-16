Fed's Powell to continue as chair, makes favourable inflation projection

Getting back in balance

Powell's description of the economy suggested he views it in important ways as back into the sort of balance that would allow a steady return of inflation to the central bank's target, and give the Fed more berth to try to protect the full employment side of its two congressionally set goals.

"There is no slack in the labor market...Essentially we're at equilibrium now," he said. The unemployment rate, at 4.1per cent, is just a tenth of a percentage point below Fed officials' median view of what represents full employment consistent with 2 per cent inflation.

"Look where inflation is. Inflation is at 2.5per cent," Powell said, calling the fall of inflation from its peak without a fast rise in unemployment "in defiance of a lot of conventional wisdom."

Inflation as measured by the PCE price index as of May was 2.6 per cent, but following the release of recent consumer and wholesale price data economists estimate that the next release will see it decline to 2.5 per cent or less on an annual basis.

Powell also said at the event that he intended to serve out his full term as chair, which ends in early 2026, but declined to comment on whether he would remain as chair if tapped by the next president.

His remarks are likely his last until his press conference following the Fed's July 30-31 meeting.

Fed governors Christopher Waller and Adriana Kugler as well as other Fed officials also speak this week, comments that may further frame the central bank's thinking at a key moment in their deliberations.

Inflation is edging closer to the central bank's target, and policymakers are increasingly concerned about slowing the economy too much and causing the unemployment rate to rise.

The betting among investors has tilted strongly towards the Fed starting rate cuts in September. Changes to the policy statement in July could provide a strong signal of that by updating how inflation is described and assessing how recent data has added to policymakers' confidence that the pandemic-era outbreak of inflation has subsided.

After rapidly lifting interest rates starting in 2022 to combat the worst inflation outbreak since the 1980s, the Fed has left its benchmark policy rate unchanged since last July in a range of 5.25 per cent-to-5.50 per cent.

As Powell spoke financial markets all but abandoned what had been rising bets on a July rate cut. Traders continue to expect a September rate cut followed by additional cuts in November and December, bringing the policy rate down to 4.5 per cent -4.75 per cent by year-end.