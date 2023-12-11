Ficci expects economy to grow at 7.5-8 per cent this fiscal, 8 per cent in 2024-25

On the pressure points on the economy, Shah said, "primary pressure points are outside India. We are seeing stress with regard to Israel and Gaza, added to what is happening in Ukraine. Our hope is that it does not expand or accelerate any further from there. For the sake of everyone, it gets to peace."

The second concern, he added, was the economic problems being faced by the western countries. "We don't think that the problems there have abated as yet. Interest rate there has been at a much higher level than what we have seen here in India. If there is a greater economic impact in the western world, it will impact India. We see those as two major concerns," Shah added.