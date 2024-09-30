Home
Fiscal deficit in Apr-Aug at 27% of full-year target: Govt data

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the gap between expenditure and revenue -- was at Rs 4,35,176 crore as of August-end, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 12:43 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 12:43 IST
