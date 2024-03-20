Food price pressure hindering 4% inflation target: RBI

The headline retail inflation in India has been above the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) medium-term target of 4% for more than four years. Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation stood at 5.09% in February. Food inflation jumped to 8.66% in February from 8.3% in January. However, core inflation or inflation excluding food and fuel prices, eased to 3.5% in February from 3.7% in the previous month.