Foreign exchange reserves remain largely flat

India's foreign exchange reserves remained largely unchanged at $594.86 billion as of August 25, data from the country's central bank showed on Friday.

Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended August 18, the data showed.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) reserves.