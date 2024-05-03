Foreign funds can issue participatory notes to investors, India's GIFT regulator says

Mumbai: Foreign funds registered with India's markets regulator and with operations at GIFT City can issue so-called participatory notes, the financial services regulator at GIFT said late on Thursday.

Participatory notes (P-Notes) are issued by funds and banks to overseas investors that wish to invest in stock markets without registering themselves in India.

The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), which regulates financial services at GIFT City in Gujarat state, already allows banks to issue P-Notes.