Forex reserves drop USD 2.7 billion to USD 687 billion

For the week ended November 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 2.454 billion to USD 562.137 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 13:11 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 13:11 IST
