<p>Mumbai: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forex-reserve">foreign exchange reserves</a> dropped by another USD 2.699 billion to USD 687.034 billion during the week ended November 7, the RBI said on Friday.</p><p>The forex kitty has been on a declining trend for the past few weeks, and had decreased by USD 5.623 billion to USD 689.733 billion in the previous reporting week.</p><p>For the week ended November 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 2.454 billion to USD 562.137 billion, the data released on Friday showed.</p>.Forex reserves drop USD 5.62 bn to USD 689.73 bn.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p><p>Value of the gold reserves declined by USD 195 million to USD 101.531 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p><p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 51 million to USD 18.594 billion, the apex bank said.</p><p>India's reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at USD 4.772 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.</p>