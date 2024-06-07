Forex reserves jump to a record high of $651.5 billion: RBI Guv Das

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves have jumped to an all-time high of $651.5 billion as of May 31, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

This means the overall kitty has increased by $4.83 billion since the last reported number of $646.673 billion on May 24 this year.

"Touching a new milestone, India's foreign exchange reserves reached a historical high of $651.5 billion as on May 31," Das said in his statement while announcing the bimonthly policy review.