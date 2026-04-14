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Fuel, fertiliser prices may remain high for prolonged period: IMF, World Bank, IEA

In a joint statement, the three institutions said the war has forcibly displaced people, impacted jobs, and reduced travel and tourism, which may take time to reverse.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 02:15 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 02:15 IST
Business NewsWorld BankIMFIEA

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