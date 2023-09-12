Gadkari talks of 10% more tax on diesel vehicles, later clarifies no proposal under govt consideration

He suggested alternatives such as biofuels, ethanol and green hydrogen in addition to electric vehicles.

At the SIAM annual convention, the minister said the country is making good roads across the country, which is leading to the growth of the automobile industry.

"The auto industry is growing at 15-18 per cent and it is also leading to enhanced usage of fossil fuels. If this goes on like this, you (companies) will be happy, but pollution will make the people of this country sad. So quickly leave petrol, diesel. Please focus on alternatives, this is my request to you," Gadkari said.

He further said, "I will request the finance minister for 10 per cent pollution tax as additional GST on all such engines utilising diesel, from generator sets to vehicle engines."

Seeking cooperation from the auto industry, Gadkari said, "I think you will not force me to push this proposal... this is the appropriate time, it is not rocket science, this is already everywhere in the world... so I will request you all to take suo moto initiative and cooperate with us in moving away from diesel/petrol, this is my humble request."

Terming diesel as a hazardous fuel, he noted that the country has to import the fuel to meet the demand.

"Say goodbye to diesel... Please stop making them, otherwise, we will just increase the tax so much that it would become difficult to sell diesel cars" Gadkari said.

He said he would propose additional GST on diesel-powered generators as well.

Automobiles are currently taxed at 28 per cent GST, with additional cess ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent depending on the type of vehicle.

SUVs attract the highest GST at the rate of 28 per cent along with a compensation cess at 22 per cent.

Gadkari also asked the industry to focus on environment-friendly alternative fuels like ethanol.

He also asked the industry to focus on green hydrogen.

Gadkari reiterated that India needs to move away from fossil fuels in order to meet its carbon neutral target, which cannot happen without the cooperation of the auto industry.