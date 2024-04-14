Global democracy: A crisis of hope?

Politicians seek power in the name of the people. In other words, power is legitimated in people’s names. However, electoral mandates are interpreted as enabling those in power to do as they please, all in the name of the people. Once in power, politicians treat rivals as enemies. The press is muzzled. Dissent is stifled. Courts are co-opted. Bureaucracies are bent to the whims of those in power. Liberals and leftists often find themselves at the receiving end of politicians’ attacks while immigrants make for easy scapegoats. Any criticism of the government is condemned as a criticism of the nation, and worse, as a criticism of the people in whose name politicians rule.