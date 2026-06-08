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Gold drops Rs 1,100, silver extends slide as oil surge stokes inflation fears

In the international markets, spot gold fell nearly 1 per cent to $4,291.79 per ounce, while silver declined 1.34 per cent to $66.93 per ounce.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:28 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverEconomyInflation

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