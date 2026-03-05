Menu
Gold slumps by Rs 7,600, silver tanks Rs 27,700 on profit-booking

According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver dropped sharply by Rs 27,700, or 9.23 per cent, to Rs 2,72,300 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 13:50 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 13:50 IST
