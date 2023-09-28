Google, Facebook, X likely to pay 18% IGST

Companies like Google, Facebook, and X might have to dish out an integrated GST up to 18 per cent on the services they provide to governmental institutions and individuals within the country, a government notification has revealed.

"This will cover overseas companies providing advertising, cloud services, music, subscriptions based service, online education and even information to all individuals and government irrespective of whether it is used for personal or business purpose," an official in the know has told Economic Times.

The services these companies provide is called Overseas Online Information and Databases Access Retrieval Services or OIDAR services.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs notification says that the services will no longer get an exemption on integrated goods and services tax (IGST).

Earlier, only B2B servies provided by these companies were taxed.

"This amendment specifies that the said exemption entry will no longer be applicable to OIDAR services starting from October 1, 2023. Consequently, OIDAR services provided to the aforementioned persons are now liable to taxation," EY India partner Saurabh Agarwal told the organisation.