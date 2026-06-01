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Government achieves fiscal deficit target of 4.4% for FY26

As per the CGA data, the government managed to collect Rs 33.42 lakh crore revenue, or 98.8 per cent of the revised budget estimates.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 13:47 IST
Business NewsEconomyGDPFiscal deficit

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