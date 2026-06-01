Government achieves fiscal deficit target of 4.4% for FY26

<p>New Delhi: The government has achieved its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gdp">GDP</a> for 2025-26, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fiscal-deficit">fiscal deficit</a> for the previous financial year was estimated to be at Rs 15,68,936 crore, which was revised down to Rs 15,58,492 crore, as presented to Parliament in February by Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a>.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Key numbers to watch out for.<p>As per the CGA data, the government managed to collect Rs 33.42 lakh crore revenue, or 98.8 per cent of the revised Budget Estimates (RE).</p>.<p>The central government’s expenditure during 2025-26 was Rs 49.64 lakh crore, or 98.8 per cent of the RE.</p>.<p>The government’s fiscal deficit for 2024-25 was 4.8 per cent of the GDP.</p>