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Govt asks RBI to maintain retail inflation at 4% till March 2031

According to the notification, the inflation target is 4 per cent with an upper tolerance level of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance level of 2 per cent.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:47 IST
Business NewsEconomyReserve Bank of IndiaInflation

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