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Govt hikes windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports; retains levy on petrol

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) on export of diesel will be Rs 14/litre, up from Rs 13.5/litre at present. SAED on export of ATF will be Rs 12.5/litre, up from Rs 9.5/litre.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 03:42 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 03:42 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsExportsdieselPetrolwindfall taxesATF

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