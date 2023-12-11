Govt makes it mandatory to register import of yellow peas under import monitoring system till March 2024

New Delhi: The government has made it mandatory to register import of yellow peas under the import monitoring system till March 31 next year, according to a notification.

The move is aimed at increasing domestic availability of the commodity.

From April 1, 2024, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the restricted import policy and associated policy conditions will come into effect.

"Imports of yellow peas... is free subject to registration under the import monitoring system with immediate effect for the period up to March 31, 2024. MIP (Minimum Import Price) conditions and port restrictions shall also not to be applicable to such yellow peas import for the period up to March 31, 2024," the DGFT notification read.