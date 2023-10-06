Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Govt may liberalise FDI norms for Space sector: DPIIT Secy

Presently, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Space sector is allowed up to 100 per cent in the area of Satellites-Establishment and Operations through government route only.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 12:38 IST

Follow Us

The government may liberalise foreign direct investment norms for the country's Space sector, as it eyes further improvement in ease of doing business, a top official said on Friday.

Presently, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Space sector is allowed up to 100 per cent in the area of Satellites-Establishment and Operations through government route only.

While addressing a road-show event for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held on January 10-12, 2024, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said, the government may liberalise FDI norms for the country's Space sector.

Speaking on the government's policies, he said, FDI liberalisation has substantially been achieved in India except for a few strategic sectors.

"We've tried to maintain an almost Open Sky policy for almost all sectors of the economy. Though that liberalisation will continue and we may expand it further to even some of our sectors like Space as well."

The Secretary said, India is also focusing on improving ease of doing business and ease of logistics and in both of these India's 'global ranking is on an upswing'.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 October 2023, 12:38 IST)
Business NewsEconomyFDI

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT