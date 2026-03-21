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Govt modifies Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme to support MSME manufacturers, exporters

According to the modified scheme, the credit guarantee would expire after 10 years, as compared to the unspecified period in the earlier scheme.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 15:33 IST
Business NewsMSMEFinance Ministry

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