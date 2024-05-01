GST collection breaches Rs 2 lakh cr-milestone; at Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April

New Delhi: The country's gross GST collections hit a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April, growing 12.4 per cent year on year driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions and imports.

GST collections breach landmark milestone of Rs 2 lakh crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April 2024 at Rs 2.10 lakh crore. This represents a significant 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4 per cent) and imports (up 8.3 per cent)," the ministry said.