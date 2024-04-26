Household debt hits record high as Indians splurge, study shows

About 60 per cent of India’s economy is driven by consumption, but a rapid rise in the unsecured loan portfolio of banks has alarmed the regulator. As financial savings plummeted domestically, the Reserve Bank of India last year made it costlier for lenders to disburse unsecured loans after multiple warnings.

The regulator fears that a rising share of unsecured loans could build stress in banks’ books if they turn sour and threaten financial stability of the financial system. Bad debts also lower banks’ ability to lend toward productive needs of the economy.

“While housing debt is very low in India compared with other economies, the non-mortgage household debt is the same as in Australia and Japan, and higher than the world’s several other major nations,” the authors said.