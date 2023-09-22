Household savings at 5-decade low: Govt says ‘no distress’, people buying house, cars

Criticising the central government for failing to control inflation, Karnataka’s IT and rural development minister Priyank Kharge said, “Medical inflation here is the highest among Asian countries. The cost of treatment has doubled in five years. Education inflation has risen by over 12%. 74% in India can’t afford a healthy diet. Price of a Veg thali has increased by 24%.” “Modi Sarkar is rigging data on economic growth,” Kharge wrote in a post on X on Thursday. “Call it Bharath or India, the fact remains that financial savings of households fell to a 50 year low,” he said.