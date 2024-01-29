Houthi attacks push shipping insurance premium up by 15-20%

If it was not enough that the Russia-Ukraine strife disrupted trade over the past two years, the Houthi attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea since October, has only exacerbated the distress traders are being put to. They find themselves negotiating the challenges of rerouting and the resultant time-lags and additional costs. That apart, the rising risks have only translated into higher insurance premiums on their cargo and in some cases absolute absence of insurance cover.