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IMF cuts emerging economies' growth estimate as war darkens outlook

The global lender said the war's impact would vary widely and depend on a country's proximity to the conflict, trade and financial links, exposure to remittances and energy dependence.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:08 IST
Business NewsEconomyIMFMiddle East

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