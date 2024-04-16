IMF raises India FY25 GDP forecast to 6.8% on back of strong domestic demand

“Growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.8 percent in 2024 and 6.5 percent in 2025, with the robustness reflecting continuing strength in domestic demand and a rising working-age population,” the multilateral development bank said in the report.

For the world economy, the IMF raised its FY25 forecast to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent, and for the United States to 2.7 percent from 2.1 percent. The IMF stated that the growth in employment and incomes has held steady in spite of inflationary pressures.

However, the pace of global growth expansion will remain historically low due to increasing geo-economic fragmentation, and tightening of spending by governments, it said.

“As inflation converges toward target levels and central banks pivot toward policy easing, a tightening of fiscal policies aimed at curbing high government debt levels, with higher taxes and lower government spending, is expected to weigh on growth,” the report stated.