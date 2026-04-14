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IMF raises India FY27 GDP growth projection to 6.5%

Global growth projected to slow to 3.1% this year
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 15:39 IST
Business NewsGDPIMF

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