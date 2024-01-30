IMF revises up Asia's growth forecast, warns of China risk

Tokyo: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected emerging Asian economies would expand 5.2 per cent this year, slowing from 2023 but revised up from its forecast three months ago on stronger-than-expected growth in China.

The region's growth forecast for 2024, which compared with a 5.4 per cent expansion last year, was upgraded 0.4 percentage point from October. In 2025, emerging and developing Asia is expected to grow 4.8 per cent, the IMF said in its upgraded World Economic Outlook.

China's growth estimate for this year was revised up by 0.4 percentage point to 4.6 per cent on increased government spending, though it was still slower than last year's 5.2 per cent expansion.