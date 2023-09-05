Imports from foreign countries a blow to Kashmir walnut

Once famous for its superior taste and quality, Kashmiri walnuts are currently in low demand in the national market due to heavy exports of dry fruits from the USA, China, Iran and Chile.

Kashmiri walnuts are organic, as no chemical fertilizers are used in the process of growing. With mounting challenges from rising imports, the producers in the Valley have been demanding to secure a Geographical Indications (GI) tag for Kashmir walnuts.

Pertinently, the GI identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.