India can push growth close to 9% by implementing a few more reforms in next 5 years: Arvind Panagariya

"India is currently growing in real rupees at about 7 per cent or so per year.

"Certainly with a few more reforms in the next five years, we can realistically push it to close to 9 per cent, certainly somewhere at 8-9 per cent and that can be sustained easily for a couple of decades," the economist said.

Responding to a question on former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian saying India's latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers are 'absolutely mystifying' and difficult to comprehend, Panagariya said, "If you are mystified, then first you have to check (whether) mist is on your own glasses... or somewhere else."

Panagariya said the methodological change for calculating GDP during the Modi government was recommended by bodies appointed by the previous administration (UPA government).

"Nobody... has questioned the integrity of those who actually do these (GDP)numbers. This is a new kind of phenomenon, which I don't understand," he said.

Panagariya said if critics are saying there is some fault with the methodology of calculating GDP, "they have to come in and point out out the fault so that we can talk about how to make the improvements".