India inflation seen up in June due to soaring vegetable prices

Bengaluru: India consumer price inflation probably edged up in June, snapping five months of declines, largely because of a jump in vegetable prices caused by the damage to crops wrought by extreme weather, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes - staples in every Indian kitchen - surged by double digits last month as extreme heat and heavy floods in India's northern states disrupted agricultural production.

The July 5-9 Reuters poll of 54 economists forecast consumer price inflation rose to 4.80 per cent last month on a year earlier, up from 4.75 per cent in May. Food accounts for around half the overall CPI basket.

Forecasts for the data, due on July 12 at 1200 GMT, ranged from 4.10 per cent to 5.19 per cent.