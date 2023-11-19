India likely to keep rice export bans in 2024, holding up global prices

By Pratik Parija

India, the world’s top rice exporter, is expected to maintain its curbs on overseas sales well into next year, a move likely to hold the staple grain at close to its highest price levels since the food crisis of 2008.

Lower prices and ample stockpiles have helped make India one of the top shippers globally over the past decade, recently accounting for almost 40% of the total. African nations like Benin and Senegal are among the top buyers.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will seek reelection next year, has repeatedly tightened restrictions on shipments in a bid to curb domestic price rises and shield Indian consumers.

“As long as domestic rice prices face upward pressure, the restrictions are likely to stay,” said Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings Inc. “Even after the elections, if domestic rice prices do not stabilize, these measures are likely to get extended.”