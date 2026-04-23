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India likely to miss FY27 fiscal deficit target: BMI

According to BMI, a Fitch Group company, India’s fiscal deficit is likely to widen to 4.5% of the country’s GDP.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 00:13 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 00:13 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyFiscal deficit

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