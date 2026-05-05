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India most resilient emerging market economy; better placed to manage future shocks: Moody's

In a report on emerging market, Moody's said India is well placed to manage future shocks because monetary policy frameworks are clear and predictable.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:36 IST
Business NewsEconomyIndian economyMoody'sIndian markets

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