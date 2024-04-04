India paid Rs 8,512 crore to boost local manufacturing, official says

It has also helped push mobile phone exports to a record Rs 1,25,177 crore in the fiscal year that ended March 31, according to industry estimates.

"The scheme has had a good impact and incentive disbursements have also picked up," Rajesh Kumar Singh, top bureaucrat at India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, told Reuters.

India has exported goods worth Rs 3,00,000 crore- Rs 3,50,000 crore under the PLI scheme, the official said.

Production in sectors such as mobile phones, electronics and food processing has "moved faster", while that in white goods and drones has also picked up, he said.

Still, textile and specialty steel sectors are seeing some lag and the incentives for those may require tweaks, Singh, whose department oversees the scheme's implementation, said.

India regularly reviews the scheme's uptake.

There are no "immediate plans" to expand the incentives to other sectors, the official said.