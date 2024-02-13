India second after China in global weightage as per MSCI

Bengaluru: Index provider MSCI raised India's weightage in its Global Standard index to an all-time high of 18.2 per cent on Tuesday, which could lead to inflows of about $1.2 billion, analysts said.

The rise, which comes after MSCI's February review, will come into effect after market close on Feb. 29.

India's weightage in the index has nearly doubled since November 2020. It is currently at 17.9 per cent.

The gain can be attributed to a sustained rally in domestic equities and relative underperformance of other emerging markets, especially China, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said in a note.

India has the second-highest weightage in the MSCI Global Standard index, after China.