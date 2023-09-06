India seeks more natural gas amid emergency measures to end blackouts

Lack of rains

Below-normal rains have resulted in lower hydro-power generation which is likely to drop further after September-October with the withdrawal of monsoons, the note said.

"The maximum hydro generation achieved this year has been less than 40 GW against 45 GW last year," the note said.

"A similar trend is visible in wind generation also, which is higher from June to September."

India is poised for its lowest monsoon rains in eight years, with the El Niño weather pattern seen reducing September precipitation after dryest August in more than a century.

Farmers use more electricity to run pumps for irrigation in the absence of rains.