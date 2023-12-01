JOIN US
India's services exports rise 10.8% to $28.03 billion in October

Mumbai: India's services exports climbed 10.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,33,611 crore ($28.03 billion) in October, while imports fell 0.4 per cent to Rs 1,12,180 crore ($13.46 billion), provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

Data released by the government last month showed services exports in October were Rs 2,39,195 crore ($28.70 billion), while imports were Rs 1,19,347 crore ($14.32 billion).

The RBI's numbers are provisional, but are typically updated and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance-of-payments data.

