India set to close in on China as emerging-market stock anchor

India is poised to narrow the gap with China in MSCI Inc.’s gauge for developing nations.

Analysts from firms including Smartkarma and IIFL Securities Ltd. expect India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index to rise by at least one percentage point following the index provider’s review this week. This would bring the country almost on par with China, which currently accounts for 22.33 per cent of the benchmark. India lags at 19.99 per cent.