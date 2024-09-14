India sharply raises import tax on edible oils to support farmers

Mumbai: India has raised the basic import tax on crude and refined edible oils by 20 percentage points, the government said on Friday, as the world's biggest edible oil importer tries to help protect farmers reeling from lower oilseed prices

The move could lift edible oil prices and dampen demand and subsequently reduce overseas purchases of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil.

After the duty hike announcement, Chicago Board of Trade soyoil extended losses and fell more than 2%.

New Delhi on Friday imposed a 20% basic customs duty on crude palm oil, crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil from Sept. 14, the notification said.

It will effectively increase the total import duty on the three oils to 27.5% from 5.5% as they are also subject to India's Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess and Social Welfare Surcharge.