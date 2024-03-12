India to become upper-middle income economy by 2036: Ind-Ra

In the past 50 years, there have been only two instances when the economy grew higher than 9.7 per cent per annum in current dollar terms for a period of 10 years: 1973-1982 and 2003-2012. “Cross country experience of 50 years suggests that it is difficult to maintain and sustain such a high rate of real GDP growth in USD terms as the economy starts maturing,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, senior director and principal economist at Ind-Ra.