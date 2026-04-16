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India to clock 6.3% growth even if crude price averages $130/barrel in FY27: S&P

S&P said energy supply disruptions that lead to fuel rationing or shortages of related products, such as fertilisers, would be a risk.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsEconomyCrude Oil

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