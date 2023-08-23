India to contribute 40% to Southeast Asia biz in long term: Avnet execs

India stands to benefit from the strategy of many multinationals aiming to move out of China. It is, however, not yet at the same level as peers like Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia, said global electronic components distributor Avnet’s regional president for South Asia and Korea, Tan Aik Hoon.
“Today the India percentage of our Southeast Asia business is 20% and I don’t see why it won’t grow to 25-30%. It should be about 35-40% in the long run,” Aik Hoon said during a media interaction in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
What holds India back is a lack of global electronic manufacturing service (EMS) firms in the country. Many of the EMS companies are present in countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, she explained.
“These are the countries which started 25 years back. We have started it now and we need to be a little patient because these things don’t happen overnight,” reasoned Suresh Kamath, who is the managing director for India at Avnet, which is a Fortune 500 company.
The China Plus One strategy is a business move to diversify manufacturing and sourcing operations of companies beyond China to reduce dependence on the East Asian giant.
The company is bullish about its future plans in India on the back of a growing semiconductor industry, government policies to push indigenous manufacturing and a developing ecosystem in the direction.
Kamath sees a 3-5 year timeline in which India can start reaping benefits in the manufacturing sector.
Avnet India, which marked its silver jubilee on Tuesday, is betting on growth of 5G infrastructure, development of electric vehicles and the aerospace & defence sector for its growth in coming times.