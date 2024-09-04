India to ease registration for foreigners buying government debt

By Saikat Das and Subhadip Sircar

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a plan to ease the registration process for foreigners looking to invest in government bonds, according to its board member.

“We are actively examining if certain SEBI registration requirements can be done away with for those investors investing solely in Indian government bonds” Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member at the regulator told Bloomberg News on the sidelines of an industry conference in Mumbai.

The move comes as foreigners continue to add money into index-eligible bonds with August seeing net inflows of Rs 23,507 crore ($2.8 billion), the most since JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced last year it would include Indian bonds to its flagship emerging market gauge. India now has a 3% weight on the index, which will be ramped up to 10 per cent, the maximum possible by March 2025.