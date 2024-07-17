India to lose 0.05% of GDP due to CBAM, should impose 'historical polluter tax' on EU: Report

New Delhi: The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will impose an additional 25 per cent tax on carbon-intensive goods exported from India to the EU, a new report said on Wednesday and recommended a counter-tax on rich countries historically responsible for climate change.

CBAM is the EU's proposed tax on energy-intensive products, such as iron, steel, cement, fertilizers and aluminium imported from countries like India and China.

This tax burden would represent 0.05 per cent of India's GDP, according to the report titled "The Global South's response to a changing trade regime in the era of climate change" by an independent think tank -- Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).